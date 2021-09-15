Liverpool have started their campaign in this season's Champions League on a winning note by beating AC Milan 3-2

The Premier League giants however had to come back from 2-1 down to win the encounter on Wednesday night

Jordan Henderson who is the captain of the Reds netted the winner for the Premier League side against AC Milan

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson was the hero for the Reds on Wednesday night, September 15, as his stunning goal gave the Anfield landlords 3-2 win over visiting AC Milan in the Champions League.

The Reds and their opponents from Italy are not new to themselves considering the rivalries between them in the Champions League where they have both recorded wins in the final.

Going into this encounter at Anfield, AC Milan wanted to get an impressive result against Liverpool, but Jurgen Klopp and his wards were more determined to get the victory.

Jordan Henderson and Liverpool teammates in joyous mood. Photo by Simon Stacpoole

Source: Getty Images

Fikayo Tomori's own goal in the 9th minute gave Liverpool the lead over AC Milan even though the visitors restored parity before the end of the first half through Ante Rebic.

Brahim Diaz gave AC Milan the lead in the 44th minute thereby sending Anfield fans to total silence.

However, Liverpool came back stronger in the second half and waited only for three minutes before Mohamed Salah restored parity for the hosts.

Jordan Henderson benefited from a lose ball in the 69th minute to give Liverpool the lead as the Reds went on to win the Champions League match 3-2.

Mohamed Salah makes big demand for him to stay at Liverpool

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Mohamed Salah has reportedly told Liverpool chiefs that he wants 28 million euros a year which is around N13.6 billion for him to extend his contract at the Premier League giants.

For now, the Egypt international is having two years remaining on his current contract at Anfield and the club's eggheads have been asking him to sign a new deal.

The former Chelsea and Roma star is currently on 11 million euros a year at Liverpool, but Mohamed Salah wants more than double of his current wages for him to stay.

Since joining Liverpool from Roma, Mohammed Salah has helped the Anfield landlords to win the Premier League title and also the Champions League.

Liverpool will now have to make a decision on whether to meet Mohamed Salah's demand or to allow him to join another big club in Europe.

