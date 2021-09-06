Mohamed Salah has refused to sign new deal at Premier League side Liverpool with the Egyptian asking for more wages

The former Chelsea star is one of the best players under Jurgen Klopp and the club's chiefs would not want to lose him

Spanish giants Real Madrid are the only side reported to be interested in the signing of Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah has reportedly told Liverpool chiefs that he wants 28 million euros a year which is around N13.6 billion for him to extend his contract at the Premier League giants.

For now, the Egypt international is having two years remaining on his current contract at Anfield and the club's eggheads have been asking him to sign a new deal.

The former Chelsea and Roma star is currently on 11 million euros a year at Liverpool, but Mohamed Salah wants more than double of his current wages for him to stay.

Mohamed Salah in action for Liverpool. Photo by Simon Stacpoole

Source: Getty Images

According to the report on Marca and Eurosport, only Virgil Van Dijk is collecting more money than Mohammed Salah at the Premier League club.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Since joining Liverpool from Roma, Mohammed Salah has helped the Anfield landlords to win the Premier League title and also the Champions League.

What next?

Liverpool will now have to make a decision on whether to meet Mohamed Salah's demand or to allow him to join another big club in Europe.

Real Madrid are said to be interested in Mohamed Salah and the Spanish side could make a move for the Egyptian footballer next summer.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are currently occupying fifth position on the Premier League table with seven points after three games played so far.

Jordan Henderson gets new contract at Liverpool

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how after spending a decade at Anfield, Jordan Henderson has signed a new deal with Liverpool to extend his stay with the Merseyside club, Liverpool.

The Reds captain has made 394 appearances for the Reds and scored 30 goals over the period of ten years and won five major trophies.

The 2019-20 Premier League title was the biggest of them all after leading the club to a first league trophy in 30 years.

Henderson was also instrumental to Liverpool's 2018-19 Champions League triumph which was Liverpool's sixth in the rich history in the elite competition.

After penning a new four-year deal with the club, the 31-year-old expressed happiness for the development.

Source: Legit.ng