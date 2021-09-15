Manchester United on Tuesday night, September 14, suffered a defeat against Young Boys in the Champions League

Cristiano Ronaldo scored the first goal in the Champions League encounter, but the hosts came back to win

United gaffer Ole Solskjaer admitted that he made some mistakes in the Champions League tie against the Swiss side

Ole Solskjaer who is the manager of Premier League side Manchester United has admitted that he did not handle the second half of their Champions League game against Young Boys very well.

The Premier League giants kicked off their campaign in this season's Champions League on a losing note against the Swiss side who came back from a goal down to beat Man United.

Having scored a brace on his second debut for Manchester United against Newcastle United, Ole Solskjaer decided to start Cristiano Ronaldo again in the Champions League against Young Boys.

And the former Juventus star needed only 13 minutes to open scoring for Manchester United after receiving fine assist from fellow countryman Bruno Fernandes.

However, Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s straight red card for a reckless tackle turned the game on its head in the 35th minute and Young Boys fought back admirably.

Moumi Ngamaleu restored parity for the hosts to the delight of the home fans before Jesse Lingard made a bizarre back pass at the death which gave Jordan Siebatcheu his goal and winner for Young Boys.

But before Young Boys scored their two goals, Ole Solskjaer had substituted Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes in which fans thought he should not have done.

According to the report on Mirror, Ole Solskjaer explained that he should have sent one more player to support Cristiano Ronaldo up front.

Ole Solskjaer's reaction

“We should have done better with the ball, maybe.

“The game had gone 70-odd minutes, they had been running a lot on Saturday and today. We wanted Nemanja Matic’s experience to keep hold of the ball and Jesse Lingard’s legs.''

Cristiano Ronaldo spotted giving teammates instructions

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Cristiano Ronaldo assumed a coaching role on Tuesday, September 14, during Man United's Champions League meeting with Young Boys shortly after he was subbed off.

Ronaldo formed part of United's starting line-up as they kicked off their UCL campaign with a trip to Switzerland.

The 36-year-old used the opportunity to continue his excellent start to life back at Old Trafford, scoring the opener in the 13th minute after he was set up by Bruno Fernandes.

However, the Portuguese went on to endure a miserable night in Bern as the hosts staged a dramatic comeback to secure victory.

