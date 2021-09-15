Cristiano Ronaldo once again proved his hunger for victory as he helped Solskjaer give Man United players instructions

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner had just been subbed off but decided not to take his place on the bench other teammates

The 36-year-old's antics courted criticism from Rio Ferdinand who claimed he would have asked him to sit down if he were Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Cristiano Ronaldo assumed a coaching role on Tuesday, September 14, during Man United's Champions League meeting with Young Boys shortly after he was subbed off.

Ronaldo once again proved his hunger for victory as he helped Solskjaer give Man United players instructions. Photo: Twitter/@ProjectFootall.

Ronaldo's part in the game

Ronaldo formed part of United's starting line-up as they kicked off their UCL campaign with a trip to Switzerland.

The 36-year-old used the opportunity to continue his excellent start to life back at Old Trafford, scoring the opener in the 13th minute after he was set up by Bruno Fernandes.

However, the Portuguese went on to endure a miserable night in Bern as the hosts staged a dramatic comeback to secure victory.

Young Boys' dramatic comeback

Things went south for the Red Devils shortly before the break Aaron Wan-Bissaka was sent off.

The home side used the chance to lay siege to United's solitary goal, scoring twice in the second half to secure victory.

In what appeared as a tactical decision, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer withdrew Ronaldo and Fernandes in the 72nd minute, a decision that sparked criticism of the Norwegian for being too defensive.

Ronaldo barking out instructions from the bench

But rather than take his place on the bench, Ronaldo stood up and was seen shouting instructions from the technical area.

He stood side-by-side with Solskjaer before Fernandes also joining the pair.

Rio's opinion about Ronaldo's role from the bench

However, Rio Ferdinand was not too impressed with Ronaldo's antics, saying he would have asked the forward to take a seat if he was Ole.

"If I’m the manager, I’ve got to be honest, I’m telling him to sit down," the legendary defender said.

Incidentally, it is not the first time the five-time Balloon d'Or winner has taken to the touchline to offer tactical instructions having famously done that during the Euro 2016 final with Portugal.

