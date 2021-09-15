Cristiano Ronaldo has asked his Man United teammates to shift focus to their upcoming fixture

Ronaldo was in action as United suffered a 2-1 shock defeat to Young Boys in the UCL

Despite finding the back of the net, his goal was not enough to stop United from losing

The Red Devils are scheduled to take on West Ham in their next clash in the Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo has sent his Man United teammates a rallying call following their 2-1 Champions League defeat to Young Boys.

Ronaldo was in action as United suffered a 2-1 shock defeat to Young Boys in the UCL. Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI.

United headed into the Tuesday, September 14, clash as clear favourites to secure the three points only to return home empty-handed.

Ronaldo marked his second Champions League debut for the Red Devils with a goal, firing home from Bruno Fernandes' brilliant pass.

However, despite taking an early lead, the momentum began to swing in favour of Young Boys after Aaron Wan-Bissaka was sent off for a late lunge before the break.

The hosts went on to equalise in the 66th minute through Moumi Ngamaleu before Theoson Siebatcheu scoring the winner at the death following Jesse Lingard's misplaced pass.

Reacting to the result, Ronaldo expressed his disappointment, underscoring the need for the team to shift its focus to their upcoming fixture.

"Wasn’t the result we wanted, but now it’s time to recover well and focus on the next game,"

On his part, United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer blamed lack of concentration for the defeat.

"That is football for you at the highest level. A lack of concentration, make a mistake and you get punished," Solskjaer said as quoted by Metro UK.

"Today in the last seconds Jesse [Lingard] wants to play it safe and one misplaced pass and you concede a goal. If Jesse gets that chance again he would swivel and clear it but we will learn from it," he added.

