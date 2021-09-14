Cristiano Ronaldo has told former Man United teammate Rio Ferdinand that he still wants to win trophies despite his age

The Portugal international responded to the debate between Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian and Dortmund's Erling Haaland

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner began his Champions League campaign with a goal but his side lost to Young Boys

Cristiano Ronaldo sent a WhatsApp message to former teammate Rio Ferdinand while he was on a TV debating who was the next to rule football between Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland, Independent, Give Me Sport.

The Ronaldo and Lionel Messi era are gradually winding down and the debate is now between the youngsters playing for Paris Saint-Germain and Dortmund.

Cristiano Ronaldo responds to Mbappe vs Haaland debate to Rio Ferdinand in classy fashion. Photo by Alex Grimm and Mathew Peters

Source: Getty Images

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner intervened in the discussion as he said he was still relevant in winning trophies despite his age.

Ronaldo sent a WhatsApp message to BT Sports Pundit saying;

“It’s not over."

The 36-year-old is not giving up yet in taking another shot winning trophies and winning individual awards following his move to Manchester United.

He announced himself against Newcastle in a big way after netting a brace that gave the Red Devils a 4-1 win t Old Trafford on his second debut.

CR7 is now challenging for the Premier League title for his new club as they continue their search for a league title since Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

The Portuguese captain also continued his remarkable scoring form in the Champions League as he scored in United's 2-1 loss to Young Boys of Switzerland.

Ronaldo's Champions League record

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo will begin his second campaign in the Champions League with Manchester United when they take on Young Boys, Give Me Sport.

The 36-year -old is the competition's highest scorer as well as assists with 134 goals in 176 appearances and providing in the process.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner lifted the competition once with the Red Devils and four times during his nine-year spell with Real Madrid.

Ronaldo's speed against Newcastle

Legit.ng also reported that many would still be wondering why Man United invested hugely in Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer despite his age.

However, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has proved doubters wrong following the incredible fitness he displayed against Newcastle.

The 36-year-old clocked a speed of 20.2mph (32.5kmph) before receiving a pass from Luke Shaw to score Man United's second goal against the Magpies, BBC, Give Me Sport.

