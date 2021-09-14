Cristiano Ronaldo jumped barriers just to attend to the steward who got knocked down by his shot

The forward was sharpening his shooting skills ahead of Man United's Champions League opener against Young Boys

Ronaldo did something profound as he gifted the steward his jersey after the game regardless of the result

Cristiano Ronaldo had to abandon Manchester United's light training session to attend to the steward he knocked out with a thunderous shot ahead of their Champions League opener against Young Boys.

The 36-year-old was getting ready for the Red Devils' Champions League opening Group F encounter when he fired the shot that went off target and hit one of the stadium's hands.

After realising what he had done, she had to jump a barrier just to attend to the innocent person who was just doing her job before the rocket shot knocked her out.

Steward shows off Cristiano Ronaldo's jersey after the Portuguese knocked her out with his shot during warm-up. Photo by FreshFocus/MB Media

SunSport and The Mirror that the steward was said to be in a little pain while she laid on the floor for some minutes after the accident.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was said to have given the steward his jersey after Man United's UCL defeat to Young Boys.

Who were the goalscorers?

Ronaldo opened the scoring in the 13th minute of the meeting but two second-half goals from Nicolas Ngamaleu in the 66th minute and Theoson Jordan Siebatcheu in the 90+5 minutes sealed the win for the hosts.

Ole Gunnar Solakjser and his armies will now hope to return to winning ways when they travel to West Ham United for this weekend's Premier League encounter.

How Young Boys defeated Man United

Legit.ng earlier reported that Young Boys came from one goal down to beat Manchester United 2-1 in their Champions League opening Group F encounter on Tuesday, September 14.

Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring for the visitors in the 13th minute after tapping into the net a cross from his countryman Bruno Fernandes.

But the hosts capitalised on Jesse Lingard’s error to power the hosts to a famous victory in Switzerland courtesy of a Theoson Jordan Siebatcheu's 95th-minute strike.

