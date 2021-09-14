Theoson Jordan Siebatcheu's 95th-minute effort condemned Manchester United to their first Champions League defeat this season

Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring for the Premier League outfit just 13 minutes into the encounter

But his goal ended up becoming a mere consolation after Christian Fassnacht cancelled out his goal in the final moments of the opening half

However, Ronaldo has now scored three goals in two games for the Red Devils since he made his debut last weekend

Young Boys came from one goal down to beat Manchester United 2-1 in their Champions League opening Group F encounter on Tuesday, September 14.

Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring for the visitors in the 13th minute after tapping into the net a cross from his countryman Bruno Fernandes.

However, the hosts capitalised on Jesse Lingard’s error to power the hosts to a famous victory in Switzerland courtesy of a Theoson Jordan Siebatcheu's 95th-minute strike.

This was after Christian Fassnacht levelled parity for the home team in the added minutes of the opening half.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men had to play the entire second half with 10 men after Aaron Wan Bissaka was sent off for a dangerous challenge.

Why Man United were favourites vs Young Boys

The Red Devils were heavy favourites going into the game due to the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo on the team but that turned out ugly for the Premier League outfit.

David Wagner's men mounted pressure all through the game and their bravery paid off despite conceding first. They also exploited the one-man deficit of their guests.

Solskjaer's men will now shift focus to their Premier League meeting with West Ham United on Sunday, September 19.

Cristiano Ronaldo sets new Champions League record

Ronaldo was in Manchester United’s starting line-up in their opening UCL fixture against Swiss club Young Boys.

It was his first Champions League appearance for United since 2009 to become the joint player with most appearances in Europe’s elite competition.

