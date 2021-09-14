Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi's mural has been used to decorate Argentina after both stars achieved successes for the country

The late Maradaon's painting of the 1986 World Cup was placed side by side with Messi's 2021 Copa America triumph

The Argentine No.10's won their respective national team titles exhibiting individual brilliance as captains of Albisceleste

Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi's paintings have been put up in Argentina with both stars kissing the World Cup and Copa America respectively, Facebook, ESPN FC.

Maradona and Messi's achievement

Maradona who passed on last October was painted kissing the World Cup won by Argentina during the Mexico 86' edition.

Diego Maradona and Lionel Messi immortalized as their mural lights up Argentina. Photo by ESPN FC Facebook

Source: Facebook

On the other side of the mural, Messi kissing the Copa America trophy recently won by the Albiceleste in the summer in Brazil.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

It was Argentina's first title since 1993 and Messi led his teammate to defeat defending champions Brazi8l in the finals.

The uniqueness of Maradona and Messi winning trophies for the native lands was that the two No.10s dominated their respective tournaments.

The World Cup in 1986 is still regarded as the most individual display in all other editions as Maradona led his country to glory.

On the other hand, Messi also produced the same quality as Maradona where he scored most goals and provided the highest assists in the Copa America competition.

Messi just like Maradona emerged as the Most Valuable Player his incredible statistics helped his team in winning the title in the last 18 years.

Former Nigerian international on his Ronaldo vs Messi debate

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that former Nigeria international Dele Olorundare has claimed Cristiano Ronaldo is the greatest ever footballer.

Opinion has always been divided among fans on who between Lionel Messi and Ronaldo is the greatest footballer of all time.

However, according to Olorundare, Ronaldo has rightfully earned that crown following a dream second debut for Man United on Saturday, September 11.

Ibrahimovic believes he is on same level with Ronaldo and Messi

Legit.ng also reported that Swedish legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic has stated that he is as good as multiple Ballon d’Or winners Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

In a recent interview with France Football, the 39-year old delivered an outrageous response when asked if he regrets not winning the coveted Ballon d'Or.

According to SPORTbible, Ibrahimovic’s response was as arrogant and as brash as you would have hoped for.

Source: Legit