Zlatan Ibrahimovic has boasted that he deserves to be in any conversation that has to do with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

Despite failing to win a single Ballon d’Or, the Swedish international stated that it is the title that actually misses him

The 39-year-old stated that when it comes to intrinsic quality; Messi and Ronaldo have nothing more than him

Swedish legend Zlatan Ibrahimovic has stated that he is as good as multiple Ballon d’Or winners Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

In a recent interview with France Football, the 39-year old delivered an outrageous response when asked if he regrets not winning the coveted Ballon d'Or.

According to SPORTbible, Ibrahimovic’s response was as arrogant and as brash as you would have hoped for.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic believes he is the best player. Photo: Miguel Medina

Source: Getty Images

The AC Milan striker said, as quoted by Football ItaliaFootball Italia:

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"If anything it's the Ballon d'Or that is missing me.”

The former Manchester United forward was further asked where he thinks he ranks among the best players in the world.

He said that he deserves to be in the same conversation with Messi and Ronaldo.

He added:

"If we are talking about intrinsic quality, they have nothing more than me. If we consider trophies then yes, I didn't win the Champions League.

“I don't know what criteria they use to decide who gets the award, because I am not obsessed with it. When a collective works, the individual inevitably benefits from that. An individual cannot do well if the team isn't solid.

“Deep down, I do think that I am the best in the world."

Despite his remarkable footballing career, Ibrahimovic is yet to win the Champions League and he is already in the twilight of his career.

Ibrahimovic believes he deserves more credit than Ronaldo at Man Utd

Zlatan Ibrahimovic also believes Cristiano Ronaldo got more credit than he deserved during his first spell at Manchester United.

Ronaldo spent six seasons at Old Trafford winning three Premier Leagues, one Champions League, and several other domestic titles.

He scored 118 goals and 69 assists in 292 appearances across all competitions for the Red Devils but the AC Milan forward insists that Ronaldo was just doing all the scoring while Wayne Rooney did all the work.

Who are the top 5 goal scorers of 21st century?

Legit.ng earlier reported that Portuguese goal-machine Cristiano Ronaldo is the number one player with the most goals in the 21st century having found the back of the net 778 times.

90min has compiled a list of 5 players with the most goals in the 21st century and it featured a number of great footballers who have made their mark in the game.

Ronaldo found the back of the net with ease following what many describe as hard work and sheer perseverance helping himself in maximising his talent.

Source: Legit