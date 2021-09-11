Real Madrid's chances of signing Kylian Mbappe may have increased after the player told his teammates he will join them

The Galacticos made several attempts to sign the Frenchman during the transfer window but PSG refused

Mbappe's current deal with the Parisians will expire in June and he will have the chance to sign a pre-contract with any club from January 2022

Kylian Mbappe seems to have his exit strategies from Paris Saint Germain in place after reportedly telling his teammates he will join Real Madrid.

Los Blancos made attempts to sign the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner during the summer transfer window but PSG refused to entertain any offer presented to them.

The Spanish League giants were said to have made an offer worth £170 million after their earlier bids of £145m and £137m had been rejected by the Parisians.

However, the 22-year-old will have a chance to sign a pre-contract with a club of his choice from January 2022 as his contract with his current team expires next June.

What football expert Fabrizio Romano said about Mbappe

Meanwhile, SunSport quoting Italian football expert Fabrizio Romano claims the 22-year-old is already preparing for his "dream" move. Romano on his YouTube channel:

"In the final week of August, he told some of his teammates I'm going to play for Real Madrid... in the dressing room he was telling some of his best teammates, best friends. He really wants to join Real Madrid as part of his dream."

Romano also reveals that PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi refused to consider Real's offers as he believed losing Mbappe would damage both his and the club's reputation.

