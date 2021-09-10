Cristiano Ronaldo's children were posted on social media going to their new school in Manchester

The 36-year-old and his family have settled at their home and the striker is ready to make his debut against Newcastle

Ronaldo signed a new two-year deal with Man Unit3ed following a deadline day summer move from Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo and his family have relocated from their base in Turin to Manchester and his kids have also enrolled in school.

Georgina's photo

The four children including Ronaldo Jnr, Alana, Mateo and Eva Maria were dressed in uniforms as they posed for a photo before heading to school.

Cristiano Ronaldo's lover Georgina Rodriguez posts amazing picture of their children's first day at school. Photo by @georginarodrguez

Source: Instagram

The kids will be introduced to another language of learning having spent their years in Sapin and Italy where their father worked as a professional footballer.

CR7's partner Georgina Rodriguez posted a photo of their lovely children on Instagram as she wrote:

"That's how we end the week. New stage full of illusion."

Ronaldo signed a two-year deal with Man United and it is expected the family of six will live in the city of Manchester during the period.

All is now set for the 36-year-old to make his much-anticipated debut against Newcastle at Old Trafford.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner who recently broke the record of most international goals scored will be hoping to replicate the same form with United.

