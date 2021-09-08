Didier Drogba will lead the attack for Legends Of Marseille against the UNICEF Team that will be under Arsene Wenger

The match will be a charity one and will be played on October 13 as Didier Drogba will want to hurt Arsene Wenger again

During his stint with Chelsea in the Premier League, Didier Drogba netted 15 goals in 16 encounters against the Gunners

Didier Drogba who is a Chelsea legend will on October 13 play against a side that will be led by former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger in a charity match in which money generated from it will be used to improve the education of children in Ivory Coast.

During his active playing days in the Premier League, Didier Drogba was known as one of the best strikers considering his styles of play and how he scored his goals.

Arsenal are the side who suffered more from Drogba on the pitch in the Premier League during the reign of former coach Arsene Wenger.

Chelsea legend Didier Drogba while in action for the Blues. Photo by Ian MacNicol

Source: Getty Images

Drogba played 16 games against Arsenal and was able to score 15 goals against the North London club in which many of these goals caused heartbreak for Gunners fans.

According to the report on UK Sun and RMC, Didier Drogba will play for Legends Of Marseille in the charity match, while Arsene Wenger will be in charge of the UNICEF Team.

Former Liverpool ace, Djibril Cisse and Middlesbrough icon, Fabrizio Ravanelli will also be in the same team with Didier Drogba against Wenger's side.

Who will play for Arsene Wenger?

Former Arsenal star Robert Pires ex-Barcelona defender, Eric Abidal and Christian Karembeu who played for Real Madrid will all be in action for the UNICEF Team.

