Sadio Mane is closing in on former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba who is the African with most Premier League goals

He Senegalese international who found the back of the net in Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Burnley has taken his tally in the English to 96 goals

Drogba tops the list with 104 goals having spent two stints at Chelsea, while Yakubu Ayegbeni is fifth with 95

The top 5 African players with most goals have been revealed with Ivorian legend Didier Drogba on the summit of the list following his staggering 104 goals, GOAL reports.

Drogba who played 226 Premier League matches for Chelsea during his first stint between 2004 and 2012 scored 100 goals and then another 4 goals during his second stint between 2014 and 2015 when he played 28 matches.

However, Daily Post are claiming that the Senegalese international Sadio Mane is closing in on the record following his strike in Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Burnley on Saturday, August 21.

Sadio Mane celebrates a goal for Liverpool. Photo: Marc Atkins

Source: Getty Images

That goal takes Mane’s tally to 96 in the English topflight, as the 29-year-old who is very much active looks like he will surpass Drogba’s record.

Mane’s teammate Mohamed Salah who has already scored 98 goals in the Premier League is also in the running to break Drogba’s record. The Egyptian international is currently sitting on 98 Premier League goals.

Former Super Eagles striker Yakubu Ayegbeni who a total of 95 goals is in fifth position on list of Africans with most PL goals.

He had two stints with Portsmouth where he scored 28 goals in Premier League. Later on, he scored 25 goals each for Middlesbrough and Everton. He later on finished his career in the English top tier with 17 goals for Blackburn Rovers.

Top 5 African players with most Premier League goals

1. Didier Drogba - 104

2. Mohamed Salah - 98

3. Emmanuel Adebayor - 97

4. Sadio Mane - 96

5. Yakubu Ayegbeni – 95

Salah sets new Premier League record

Meanwhile, Mohamed Salah has become the first player in Premier League history to score on the opening day of the season for five consecutive years.

The Egyptian was among the goalscorers during Liverpool's campaign opener against newly-promoted side Norwich City on Saturday, August 14.

Since joining Liverpool from Roma in 2017, Salah has scored in each of the Reds' league opener.

The 29-year-old made continued his unbelievable goalscoring record on Saturday, August 14, as Liverpool took on the Canaries at Carrow Road as he scored his side's third goal in their 3-0 comfortable win.

Shearer praises Nigeria’s Jay Jay Okocha

Legit.ng earlier reported that ormer England international Alan Shearer has showered praises on former Super Eagles captain Jay-Jay Okocha saying the Nigerian was naturally gifted.

The former Newcastle United goal poacher listed Okocha in his top 10 Premier League cult heroes which include Manchester United legends Eric Cantona and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

As part of the Match of the Day podcast alongside Gary Lineker and former Manchester City defender Micah Richards, Shearer admitted that he tried to imitate the former Bolton Wanderers' captain.

