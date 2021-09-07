Ronaldo de Lima has reacted to claims that Paris Saint-Germain will win this season’s Champions League following Lionel Messi’s arrival

With the calibre of superstars in the PSG team under Mauricio Pochettino, fans have tipped the French club for European glory

Brazilian icon Ronaldo has however cautioned commentators saying having a good team alone does not guarantee Champions League

Brazilian legend Ronaldo de Lima has stated that although French giants Paris Saint-German have a formidable squad, they are not poised to winning the Champions League, AS reports.

According to the former Real Madrid forward, having a great squad is not a major criteria for winning Europe’s elite competition.

In his comments, the president of Spanish club Real Valladolid looked back to his time with Real Madrid as evidence that a strong squad on paper will not necessarily translate into winning Europe's most desired prize.

Ronaldo De Lima cautions PSG over Champions League dreams. Photo: Edu Andrade

Source: Getty Images

With the arrival of Argentine legend Lionel Messi, fans and football pundits have tipped the Ligue 1 outfit to be Champions League favourites.

The 34-year-old joined the Parisians on a two-year deal for free this summer after ending his 21-year relationship with Barcelona.

And the six-time Ballon d’Or winner will be playing with a star-studded team that has Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Sergio Ramos among others.

Ronaldo de Lima said, in an interview with DAZN via Marca:

"It is still too early to say who will win the Champions League. The picture begins to take shape at the quarter-final stage. Paris Saint-Germain are in pole position, but it's one thing to talk and another to play.

"There are many factors that influence the outcome on the pitch. I played for Real Madrid for almost five seasons, in the team of the Galacticos, and I never won the Champions League.

"Winning is never automatic, even if you have the best players in your team, and that also applies to PSG."

