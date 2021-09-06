Romelu Lukaku has told reporters never to compare himself with Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo

Chelsea star Romelu Lukaku has hit out at reporters who had compared him with five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo, IBTimes reports.

Despite similarities in their playing style, Lukaku does not want to be compared with the legendary Portuguese striker who has returned to the Premier League joining Manchester United.

Aside scoring breathtaking goals, both stars have several things in common including the leagues they have played in.

They were fierce rivals in the Italian Serie A and now following their respective return to England, their paths will cross again.

Lukaku said in a press conference via Hard Tackle:

"Don't ever compare me to Cristiano Ronaldo, never. Cristiano Ronaldo is, for me, in the top three best players in the history of football. I'm not going to rank him from first to third but he's in there.”

"What he has achieved in football today for players of my generation is something exceptional."

Solskjaer wary of Chelsea in race for Premier League title

Meanwhile, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reportedly privately feels Chelsea are the only side that can challenge Man United for the Premier League title.

The United manager is understood to be desperate to bring the Premier League title back to Old Trafford, with United yet to taste domestic glory since 2011.

And in an apparent move aimed at achieving this feat, the Norwegian embarked on bolstering his squad this summer, landing exciting signings of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane.

The Blues have been on an upward trajectory since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel back in January, helping the west Londoners win the Champions League last season and reaching the FA Cup final.

Donny van de Beek’s suffers major setback

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Donny van de Beek's chances of breaking into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's squad has suffered a major setback due to Ronaldo's return.

The Netherlands international has failed to impress since his arrival at Old Trafford from Ajax two seasons ago.

And the 24-year-old turned down a loan move away from the Theatre of Dreams last season with hopes of fighting for a place in Solskjaer's team.

