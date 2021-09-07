Cristiano Ronaldo will be making his fifth debut as a professional footballer when Man United play his to Newcastle at Old Trafford at the weekend.

Many questions will be answered about his credibility to play at the Premier League again at the age of 36.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner's past careers in Portugal, England Spain and Italy has proven that the Portuguese striker has recorded incredible stats.

Ronaldo's record in debut for previous clubs reveals that he did not win league titles except with Juventus. Photo by Man United

Source: Getty Images

Starting from Sporting Lisbon to Man United and Real Madrid as well as Juventus then back at Old Trafford Legit will focus on how Ronaldo has fared in debuts for his respective new clubs.

Sporting Lisbon (2002-2003)

At 16, Ronaldo broke into the main stream team of the Primeira Liga club and played his first game a year later in the 4-2 defeat to Sporting Braga.

His first start was in the 3-0 win over Moreirense as the teenager grabbed a brace in the game which was his first at topflight level.

Two week s later he scored the winner against Boavista ended the campaign with five goals and the same number of assists.

Man United (2003-2004)

After dazzling the Red Devils in a pre-season friendly, Alex Ferguson was convinced that Ronaldo will develop into a word class player with his team.

He shoed flashes of brilliance on his debut after coming on as a substitute but did not score his fist goal for the club until his ninth appearance.

The Portuguese scored a goal and provided an assist in the 3-0 win over Portsmouth. He did not win the tile in his first season but helped United win the FA Cup scoring two goals and creating two assists in the competition.

Real Madrid (2009-2010)

After a record move to the Spanish capital, Ronaldo score four goals in his first five La Liga matches for Real Marid.

However, he was rested on the sidelines due to an ankle problem as Los Blancos losyt their first game with the presence of their inspirational player.

He ended his first season at the Santiago Bernabeu with 23 goals, he highest run ever but ened the season without a trophy.

Natacha and Ronaldo's secret love life

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Natacha Rodrigues a model who revealed she had an affair with Cristiano Ronaldo claimed she spent the night with the Portuguese star, Marca, Daily Mail report.

The 27-year-old added that their relationship had been going on when the newly-signed Man United star was dating his ex-Irina Shayk and his current partner Georgina Rodriguez.

According to the model the affair started back in 2015 when Ronaldo was plying his trade with Real Madrid.

