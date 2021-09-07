Model Natacha has made more allegations concerning her secret love life with Cristiano Ronaldo a few years ago

The 27-year-old claimed they once spent the night together but the Portuguese superstar dumped her afterwards

Ronaldo rejoined Man United on transfer deadline day and is expected to make his much anticipated debut against Newcastle

Natacha Rodrigues a model who claim to have had an affair with Cristiano Ronaldo claimed she spent the night with the Portuguese star, Marca, Daily Mail report.

The 27-year-old added that their relationship had been going on when the newly-signed Man United star was dating his ex-Irina Shayk and his current partner Georgina Rodriguez.

Ronaldo's ex-girlfriend Natacha Rodrigues reveals more details about her affair with the Man United star. Photo by Daily Mail

Source: UGC

Natacha's visit to Ronaldo

According to the model the affair started back in 2015 when Ronaldo was plying his trade with Real Madrid.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"I couldn't believe I was walking into Cristiano Ronaldo's apartment.

"My heart was racing but he was very nice and sweet and told me to act as if I was in my home.

"I took my shoes off and poured myself a juice before sitting down next to him. We spoke about his apartment and where I was from.

"I then took the lead, stood up, took down my trousers and bent over to show him my bottom. He smacked it and said he loved it."

How Ronaldo told Natacha to keep their affair secret

And after they have had a nice time together Natacha claimed the Portuguese superstar messaged her the next day to keep their affair a secret.

Natacha claimed that all of these things happened in 2017

"I enjoyed it. We will see each other again one day. Top secret, please. Kisses."

Natacha warning Georgina to keep an eye on Ronaldo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that a lady named Natacha Rodrigues who claimed Cristiano Ronaldo had a fling with has warned his partner Georgina Rodriguez to watch over her man, Daily Mail.

The model claimed she and Ronaldo were chatting with each other on Instagram secretly and met just once which resulted in being loved up together.

Now that the 36-year-old has returned to Manchester United, the Love On Top reality show star has warned Georgina to keep a close eye on her man.

Ronaldo could disagree with new role under Solskjaer

Legit.ng also reported that Cristiano Ronaldo would disagree with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer if he is being asked to play in Man United's team as a centre-forward, according to West Ham legend Paulo Di Canio, Mirror.

The former Sunderland boss revealed that the 36-year-old's return to Old Trafford would see him reclaim his place on the wings not as the main striker.

CR7 played started his career as a winger before he was drafted to a centre-forward after he joined Real Madrid.

Source: Legit