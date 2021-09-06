Cape Verde vs Nigeria is billed to hold at the Municipal Adérito Sena Stadium in Mindelo on Tuesday, September 7

The Super Eagles have landed in the Island country as they hope to continue their winning streak in the group

Air Peace boss Allen Onyema has promised to hand the team N20million in cash if they defeat their opponents

Allen Onyema, who is the chairman of Air Peace Airlines, has promised the Super Eagles of Nigeria the sum of N20million if they defeat Cape Verde on Tuesday, September 7, OJB Sport reports.

Nigeria who defeated Liberia 2-0 in their opening group game play away to the Blue Sharks in a crucial 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Gernot Rohr will be without eight key players as some had to leave due to the UK government’s strict regulations on Red List countries, with Nigeria travelling to Cape Verde for their next World Cup qualifier.

Barely 48 hours before the game against Liberia in Lagos, the NFF announced that it has sealed a partnership agreement with Air Peace making them the official airline sponsor of Nigerian national teams.

And as they fly to Cape Verde, Onyema charged the boys to go for victory, promising N20million to the boys upon return. Onyema said, as cited on Instagram:

“If you win this match, I am going to give the team N20 million on arrival. I'll bring the cash and hand it over. This will serve as a stepping stone in unifying our Nation. Go there and die for the country.

“You won your first match resoundingly, and we expect that the one happening in Cape Verde in 24hours time will not be different.

“You’re carrying on your young shoulders the aspirations and the hopes of a Nation. You must help us in restoring hope to this country.

"Nigeria is a great country with so much potentials to achieve. We are yet to get there. We may have our differences but we love ourselves.

“We knew some of our players have to leave after the match and they had to do well before leaving because they cannot go to Cape Verde.”

Rohr expects tough encounter against Cape Verde

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Gernot Rohr has stated that it will be a tough one playing against Cape Verde in the World Cup Qualifiers.

The Nigerian coach will now stage an entirely different team against the stronger opposition on Tuesday, facing a side which has Bologna’s Kingsley Michael and Malmo’s Innocent Bonnke.

Rohr is anticipating a different ball game when they play away at the Municipal Adérito Sena Stadium in Mindelo.

