Gernot Rohr is already speaking ahead of the Super Eagles crunch 2022 World Cup qualifier against Cape Verde

The tactician who will miss the services of nine members of his squad says it will be a very tough challenge away

Rohr admits that Cape Verde are a much stronger side, but believes his boys can bring up another good performance

Coach of Nigeria’s Super Eagles Gernot Rohr has stated that it will be a tough one playing against Cape Verde in the World Cup Qualifiers.

Nigeria defeated the Lone Stars of Liberia 2-0 at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos and are billed to play to Cape Verde on Tuesday, September 7.

But Rohr is anticipating a different ball game when they play away at the Municipal Adérito Sena Stadium in Mindelo.

Gernot Rohr wary of Cape Verde. Photo: Patrick Smith

Source: Getty Images

No fewer than nine members of the Super Eagles, including Kelechi Iheanacho and Alex Iwobi who will not be part of the trip to Cape Verde due to the UK’s travel restrictions.

The Nigerian coach will now stage an entirely different team against the stronger opposition on Tuesday, facing a side which has Bologna’s Kingsley Michael and Malmo’s Innocent Bonnke.

Rohr is worried that the enormity of the challenge ahead could overwhelm his charges. The tactician said via Soccernet:

“We have to build another defence, another midfield. The goalscorer Kelechi will leave, so it will not be easy. It’s a challenge for the staff and the players, but we have to show our solidarity.

“We have to manage this situation, and I am believing that our team is able to bring another good performance even if it’s more difficult than the game today.”

Cape Verde head coach speaks

The head coach of Cape Verde Island delivered comments ahead of the crunch 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying encounter with the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

The Blue Sharks were held to a 1-1 draw by Central African Republic in their matchday one encounter on Wednesday.

Coach Pedro Leitão Brito Bubista said:

"As we create opportunities with the Central African Republic, we are confident that we will also be able to create with Nigeria and any other team. We always enter the field with a spirit of victory.”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Super eagles striker Kelechi Iheanacho has reacted to his brace as Nigeria secured a 2-0 win over the Lone Stars of Liberia at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos.

The Leicester City star fired home a low shot in the 22nd minute to put the hosts ahead in the game before intelligently bringing the ball down in the opposition defence then slotting home again just before half time.

Nigeria claimed all three points of the encounter to lead Africa’s Group C with three points. Cape Verde and Central African Republic follow with one point each, while Liberia are bottom with zero points.

