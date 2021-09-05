Kelechi Okafor who was destined to make his way to Europe to play in Azerbaijan but lost his life on the training ground

The 21-year-old was to depart the country as he decided to have one last training session with his team Lion Heart academy

The youngster was believed to have hit his head on the ground when he contested for an aerial ball with another player

Tragedy struck on the morning of Tuesday, August 10, 2021, as 21-year-old Kelechi Okafor lost his life while he went to training, Instagram.

How it all happened

The Lion Heart academy star was billed to travel to Azerbaijan on the night the incident occurred as all his travel documents were in place to travel on that same day.

Kelechi Okafor unfortunately lost his life in training on the day he was to leave for Europe and play professional football. Photo by NG Gossips

It is understood that Okafor was involved in an aerial collision with another player and went crashing to the ground.

All efforts to revive him on the pitch by his coaches were futile and was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was confirmed dead.

Okafor's teammate testimony

One of his teammates, who spoke with Vanguard said:

“The incident happened on the very day Kelechi and three others were supposed to travel to Europe. We had gone for training that day. He went for an aerial battle. On his way down, he lost balance and hit his head on the ground.

"Immediately, the coaches administered first aid on him, trying to revive him. When it didn’t yield any result, they rushed him to the hospital. But he died on the way.”

Okafor's brother

The deceased brother Uche gave his own side of the story and his brother's burial arrangements:

“It’s unfortunate that Kelechi died on the same day he was supposed to travel, his flight ticket had been purchased, the flight was scheduled for 8:45pm and he died before noon. Kelechi is the last born in our family. Our parents are alive and they are devastated by the news. Kelechi will be buried on Saturday September 4, 2021.”

