Ahmed Musa played for the Super Eagles of Nigeria on Friday evening, August 3, in World Cup qualifiers against Liberia

The former Leicester City and Kano Pillars star replaced Kelechi Iheanacho in the second half of the encounter

With the game against Liberia, Ahmed Musa has now played 99 games for the Super Eagles and he is on the verge of equaling Yobo and Enyeama's record

Ahmed Musa who is the captain of the Super Eagles is now two games away from equaling the records set by Joseph Yobo and goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama who both played 101 games for Nigeria before hanging their boots.

During their active playing time for the Super Eagles, Joseph Yobo and Vincent Enyeama were impressive in all the games the featured in and were also among the players who won the 2013 African Cup of Nations in South Africa.

Musa who recently made a return to Europe played for the Super Eagles on Friday evening, August 3, against Liberia at the Teslim Balogun stadium in which Gernot Rohr and his wards won 2-0.

Ahmed Musa in action for the Super Eagles of Nigeria. Photo by Kevin C. Cox

Source: Getty Images

The former Leicester City striker has now earned 99 appearances for the Super Eagles and Ahmed Musa is also expected to feature against Cape Verde in next game for Nigeria.

The Kano Pillars legend went into the game on 98 caps, eight more than former Chelsea and Stoke City star John Obi Mikel, who quit international football after the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations staged in Egypt.

What next for Ahmed Musa?

As things stand presently, Ahmed Musa is expected to set a new record in the Super Eagles as the 28-year-old is not showing any sign of retiring from the national team and he is also expected to feature in next AFCON.

