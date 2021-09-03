Super Eagles of Nigeria on Friday evening, August 3, defeated visiting Liberia in 2022 World Cup qualifying match

Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho scored the two goals for Nigeria in an encounter played in Lagos

Nigeria will continue their fight to qualify for the 2022 World Cup with another match against Cape Verde next week

Nigeria who are three-time African champions on Friday evening, August 3, began their quest to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup by beating visiting Liberia 2-0 at the Teslim Balogun stadium.

Liberia traveled to Nigeria with the hopes of them getting a good result in Lagos, but they met a determined Super Eagles side who want to secure their place in the next World Cup as soon as possible.

Starting from the goalkeeping department, Gernot Rohr continued his trust in goalkeeper Maduka Okoye as he was picked ahead of Francis Uzoho, bur he did not disappoint.

Super Eagles got the first chance to score in this game when Ndidi located Aribo with a fine pass, but his shot was parried away by the Liberian goalkeeper Ashley Williams.

How did Nigeria score 1st goal?

Gernot Rohr and his wards eventually opened scoring in the 23rd minute through Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho who combined in a fast corner kick with Alex Iwobi before firing past goalkeeper Williams.

Liberia roared loudly after conceding the first goal against the Super Eagles, but they were unable to make anything happen at the Teslim Balogun stadium.

Kelechi Iheanacho made sure that Nigeria take a 2-goal lead into the dressing room after the first half break as he fired the second goal in the 45th minute.

Nigeria tried their best to score another goal in the second half, but Liberia refused to concede as the match ended 2-0 in favour of the Super Eagles.

