Cristiano Ronaldo has been handed Manchester United's iconic jersey number seven this campaign

Edinson Cavani wore the top last campaign but it appears the Uruguay international willingly released the jersey

The Red Devils supporters however stormed the club's shop to have their copy of the attacker's jersey

Ronaldo is also expected to make his second debut when United host Newcastle United at Old Trafford next weekend

Manchester United fans spotted queuing at Old Trafford just to buy their replica of Cristiano Ronaldo's number seven jersey.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner made a sensational return to the Red Devils on a two-year deal after parting with Juventus last month.

Ronaldo walked out on the Italian League giants despite having about 10 months left on his deal to join his former club 12 years after initially leaving them for Real Madrid.

Cristiano Ronaldo models Man United 2021-22 campaign jersey. Credit - @cristiano

Source: Instagram

United however announced that their legend will wear jersey number seven this season despite being worn by Edinson Cavani last campaign.

When will Ronaldo make his second Man United debut

And the announcement was followed by supporters trooping out in their numbers to get their own jerseys days before the winger makes his debut against Newcastle United next weekend.

Ronaldo won his first-ever Champions League title with the Premier League club before adding four more at Real Madrid.

His quest to increase the tally at Juve proved difficult as they even struggled to qualify for the European competition last season.

How much tickets to watch Ronaldo's debut are sold for

Legit.ng earlier reported that tickets for football fans in the United Kingdom to watch Cristiano Ronaldo's second debut for Manchester United in the Premier League are now being sold at high prices.

In fact, the least any fan can get a ticket to watch Manchester United's next game against Newcastle United in the Premier League is £265 which is around N150,000.

According to the report on Sportbible, all the tickets Manchester United printed for their next Premier League encounter have been sold while marketers are now reselling the tickets.

Tickets on American site StubHub were going for up to £2,514 for seats in the lower tier which is massive.

