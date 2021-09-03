Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to make his second debut for the Red Devils on September 11 against Newcastle United in a Premier League tie

Tickets for the Premier League encounter have already been sold by the Old Trafford landlords while marketers are reselling at high prices

Ronaldo made his name at Manchester United where he spent six years before moving to Spanish side Real Madrid

Tickets for football fans in the United Kingdom to watch Cristiano Ronaldo's second debut for Manchester United in the Premier League are now being sold at high prices.

In fact, the least any fan can get a ticket to watch Manchester United's next game against Newcastle United in the Premier League is £265 which is around N150,000.

According to the report on Sportbible, all the tickets Manchester United printed for their next Premier League encounter have been sold while marketers are now reselling the tickets.

Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Portugal. Photo by Gualter Fatia

Source: Getty Images

Tickets on American site StubHub were going for up to £2,514 for seats in the lower tier which is massive.

Those tickets now appear to have been snapped up but Live Football Tickets who have been advertising more than 200 tickets for Cristiano Ronaldo's homecoming.

When will Cristiano Ronaldo play for Man United?

Manchester United will host Newcastle United at Old Trafford on Saturday, September 11, and Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to feature for the team where he made his name in football.

Initially, Cristiano Ronaldo was linked with a move to Manchester City, but the Portuguese changed his mind at the death to make a return to Old Trafford.

The Red Devils' players have also expressed happiness over the return of Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United and looking forward to play with him.

Cristiano Ronaldo receives Guinness world record certificate

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Cristiano Ronaldo expressed delight having received the Guinness World Record certificate for smashing the international goal’s record with his 111 tally.

The Portuguese sensation is now the all-time men's international top scorer after netting a brace in Portugal's 2-1 win against Ireland on Wednesday, September 1.

Ronaldo's record-breaking moment came in the 89th minute as he scored Portugal's equalizer before going ahead to grab the winner in the 96th minute of the tie.

Recall that the Portugal captain equalled Ali Daei's record of 109 international goals after scoring twice in Portugal's 2-2 draw against France in the Euro 2020 group stages earlier this summer, but has now surpassed the Iran legend.

