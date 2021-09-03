Alex Iwobi's goal against Huddersfield Town could emerge Everton's goal of the month for August

The Super Eagles forward scored to inspire the Toffees to secure their passage to the next round of the EFL Cup

Nigerian winger Alex Iwobi got his 2021-22 campaign off to a flying start after he was nominated for Everton's August goal of the month award.

The former Arsenal star starred in the Toffees 2-1 triumph over Huddersfield Town in the month under review and his goal among seven others are now contending for the prestigious prize.

Iwobi opened scoring for the Goodison Park Stadium dwellers in the 26th-minute while Andros Townsend's 79th-minute effort sealed the victory for the visitors in the game.

Other contenders for the goal of the month

Meanwhile, other contenders for the prize are Abdoulaye Dacoure against Southampton, Dominic Calvert-Lewin (Southampton) as reported by Complete Sport.

Also on the list are Stanley Mills (Blackburn U23s), Andros Townsend (Huddersfield), Demarai Gray (Leeds United and Brighton), and Charlie Whitaker (Crystal Palace U23s).

Iwobi has been at Everton since the summer of 2019 and has scored five goals and five assists in 69 matches for the Premier League outfit.

Meanwhile, Everton remain unbeaten in the Premier League so far having won two and drawn one of their three games so far.

