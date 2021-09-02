PSG forward Angel Di Maria has insisted that his failure at Man United hangs on Louis van Gaal

The Argentine revealed the Dutchman hardly appreciated his effort but instead pointed him at his mistakes

After one season at Old Trafford, the former Real Madrid man left for PSG and he has lifted the league four times

Argentine winger Angel Di Maria has blamed his unsuccessful reign at Manchester United on Dutch manager Louis van Gaal.

The 33-year-old spent just one season at Old Trafford despite joining the Red Devils in a deal of around £59.7 million from Real Madrid in 2014.

He was offloaded to Paris Saint Germain in 2015 and has won four Ligue 1 titles among several other domestic silverware since then.

Angel Di Maria during his unveiling at Man United in 2014 with Louis van Gaal beside him. Photo credit should read steve parkin/AFP

What Angel Di Maria said

Di Maria was almost winning the Champions League title with the Parisians in 2020 but Kingsley Coman's 59th minute strike denied them the opportunity to win it for the first time. SunSport quoting Libero reported that:

"My problem at Manchester was the coach. Van Gaal was the worst of my career. I would score, assist, and the next day he would show me my misplaced passes."

The attacker also spoke about United's iconic number seven jersey, adding that they spoke to him about it but he never cared, saying 'it was just a shirt'

Edinson Cavani currently wears the jersey and with Cristiano Ronaldo back at the club, it is left to be seen what will happen this season.

"I didn't give a f*** about the Manchester United No7, at first they talked to me a lot about it... it was just a shirt."

During his one-year reign at Old Trafford, Di Maria managed just four goals in 32 games across all competitions.

Why Di Maria called Mourinho 'insane'

Legit.ng earlier reported that Angel Di Maria and Cristiano Ronaldo once played for Jose Mourinho at Real Madrid and the trio formed a formidable squad at the Spanish League outfit.

The 36-year-old winger had been at Los Blancos one year before the arrival of the manager who then signed the Argentine forward from Benfica for £22 million in the summer of 2010.

Together, both Ronaldo and Di Maria created magic but won't win the La Liga title until the end of the 2011-12 campaign having finished four points behind Barcelona the previous campaign.

