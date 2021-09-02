Cristiano Ronaldo and Jose Mourinho once had a heated argument during their reign at Real Madrid

The Portuguese-born tactician was in charge of Los Blancos for three seasons, winning three titles in the process

Argentine forward Di Maria despite referring to Mourinho as insane insisted that he enjoyed his time playing for him

Angel Di Maria and Cristiano Ronaldo once played for Jose Mourinho at Real Madrid and the trio formed a formidable squad at the Spanish League outfit.

The 36-year-old winger had been at Los Blancos one year before the arrival of the manager who then signed the Argentine forward from Benfica for £22 million in the summer of 2010.

Together, both Ronaldo and Di Maria created magic but won't win the La Liga title until the end of the 2011-12 campaign having finished four points behind Barcelona the previous campaign.

Cristiano Ronaldo receiving instructions from Jose Mourinho when they were both at Real Madrid. Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno

Mourinho also guided the Santiago Bernabeu outfit to win the Copa Del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup in 2012 but he began to lose his Midas touch in the third year of his contract.

He had issues with the club's officials and his never-ending complaints about match officials saw him lose a number of fans according to The Mirror.

And it was that moment that he had a fall out with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner and Di Maria labelled his former boss 'insane' despite admitting that he enjoyed his leadership style.

What Angel Di Maria said about Mourinho

The Paris Saint Germain forward said told Libero and was quoted by The Mirror saying:

“Mourinho is insane, with me he was always a good guy. He fought with anyone though, he didn't give a f***. One time he fought with Ronaldo telling him he didn't run, that everyone ran for him.”

After four years at the Bernabeu, Di Maria joined Manchester United but only lasted just one season at Old Trafford before moving to France.

