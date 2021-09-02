Super Eagles legends, the governor of Oyo state Seyi Makinde, and ex-players of 3SC entertained fans at the Lekan Salami Stadium in Ibadan

The Nigerian legends played against a team selected by the current Oyo state Governor Seyi Makinde in a novelty match

The game ended in a 1-1 draw with Austin Okocha and governor Makinde both scoring from the penalty spot

Fans in Oyo state were treated to something special at the Lekan Salami Stadium, the home ground of Shooting stars football club otherwise known as 3SC in Ibadan as seen on Instagram.

Super Eagles legends played against Governor Seyi Makinde's selected side which had former players of 3SC and the fans were treated to a spectacle.

The razzmatazz of the exhibition game in Ibadan

The likes of Jay-Jay Okocha, Taribo West, Augustine Eguavoen, Mutiu Adepoju, Peter Rufai, Ike Shorunmu, Segun Odegbami, Friday Ekpo, Dimeji Lawal, and others were all present to grace the occasion.

Before kick-off, a group of students numbering up to 20 had a short dance performance and ended it with fireworks that lit up the packed crowd at the famous Adamasingba.

The match ended in a 1-1 draw with former Bolton Wanderers midfielder Okocha and governor Makinde getting their names on the score sheet.

One notable thing was that the players wore the current Super Eagles kit while governor Makinde's team were putting on the Shooting Stars colours of blue with a touch of white.

The Super Eagles once played a famous friendly at the Lekan Salami Stadium against Georgia in the build-up to the 1994 World Cup.

Nigeria won the game by 5-1 with the late Rasheedi Yekini and Samson Sisasia scoring as well as Mutiu Adepoju and the only goal scored by the Europeans was from the boots of Revaz Arveladze.

