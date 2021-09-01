Mr. Jollof in a comical manner commented on Super Eagles staff's row with the management of Eko Hotel recently

The was a disagreement between both parties about making use of the gym as it ended in a shouting match with Joseph Yobo involved

The three-time African champions are currently preparing for the Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifier against Liberia

Super Eagles officials recently had a scuffle with the management of the Eko Hotel where the Nigerian players are based in Lagos.

In a video posted on social media, the likes of Gernot Rohr's assistant Joseph Yobo and other backroom staff were seen arguing with the manager of the hotel about the usage of the gym.

And popular businessman and politician Mr. Jollof has waded into the matter calling out former Everton defender Yobo and the hotel management.

Mr Jollof calls out Yobo, Super Eagles staff and management of Eko Hotel for creating a scene. Photo by @mr.jollof

Source: Instagram

The matter has been resolved as the Super Eagles are now concentrating on their forthcoming games against Liberia and Cape Verde in the coming days.

Mr. Jollof's opinion

However, Mr.Jollof does want to let the issue slide as he posted a video on Instagram knocking Yobo and Eko Hotel for raising their voices while they argued in the gym.

The comedian handled the matter from a comical point of view as he said in the video:

"What was really the case, I want to understand.

"I want to see the position between Eko Hotel and the Super Eagles, I need to see these reports so I can take up this case.

"Making noise at Eko Hotel, disturbing the environment, that is a contempt of the court.

"And Yobo in that room, everybody was a frontline. Are they aware they can be in jail for three months.

"You people should not disturb Nigeria right now."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Kelechi Iheanacho and Victor Osimhen had a formidable partnership in training on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at the Teslim Balogun stadium, Complete Sports, Instagram.

The Super Eagles are getting set for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Liberia in Lagos on Friday, September 3, and travel to play Cape Verde four days later.

A group of 24 players trained collectively for the first time as all is now set for the game against the Lone Stars at the weekend.

Leicester's Iheanacho and Napoli's Osimhen were the picks of the bunch as they combined well in their session.

Source: Legit.ng