The Super Eagles of Nigeria conducted their first full training session ahead of the World Cup qualifier against Liberia

The combination of Kelechi Iheanacho and Victor Osimhen were the highlights of the training session at the Teslim Balogun stadium

Goalkeepers Daniel Akpeyi and Francis also starred in training as the number one spot will be keenly contested among them

Kelechi Iheanacho and Victor Osimhen had a formidable partnership on training on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, at the Teslim Balogun stadium, Complete Sports, Instagram.

The Super Eagles are getting set for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Liberia in Lagos on Friday, September 3, and travel to play Cape Verde four days later.

Iheanacho and Osimhen are expected to be a handful for the Liberian defenders. Francesco Pecoraro and Michael Regan

Iheanacho and Osimhen in training

A group of 24 players trained collectively for the first time as all is now set for the game against the Lone Stars at the weekend.

Leicester's Iheanacho and Napoli's Osimhen were the picks of the punch as they combined well in their session.

The duo were instrumental to Nigeria's victory against Lesotho in their last AFCON 2020 qualifying game where Iheanacho assisted Osimhen to score the first goal.

Goalkeepers competing for No.1 shirt

Exiled goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi also showed why he is still relevant in the team with a string of brilliant saves, likewise his opposite number Francis Uzoho who was also top-notch.

A couple of players have been excused from the team due to health reasons including the likes of Hoffenheim's Kevin Akpoguma and Brentford's Frank Onyeka.

Rohr's fears about the choice of venue

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Super Eagles return to Lagos has been hailed by fans after many years of the national team from the commercial nerve centre of the country, The Sun.

The three-time African champions played their final AFCON 2022 qualifiers at the Teslim Balogun stadium where they defeated Lesotho by 3-0.

However, it is not the same feeling for the national team handler Gernot Rohr who believes the circumstances surrounding the choice of venue could hamper the players' performances.

Nigeria will take on Liberia on Friday, September 3, 2021, and which just a few days left to the game, Rohr has raised concerns about the turf and traffic congestion in Lagos.

Akpoguma's absence

Legit.ng also reported that Super Eagles of Nigeria will be without Kevin Akpoguma for their Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifying clashes against Liberia and Cape Verde in the coming days, Complete Sports, Goal.

The Hoffenheim defender is understood to have tested positive for COVID-19 despite being full vaccinated from the virus.

The Bundesliga club claimed that 26-year-old was well before leaving the club but he will be quarantined in his home.

