Cristiano Ronaldo could take over penalty duties from countryman Fernandes when he hits the ground running at Old Trafford

The 36-year-old signed the dotted lines on the transfer deadline day and could be in action for Red Devils vs Newcastle on September 11

Rio Ferdinand however believes Ronaldo should leave the free-kick duties to his compatriot to balance the equation

Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to make his second Manchester United debut after the international break against Newcastle United at Old Trafford on September 11.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner completed his two-year move to Old Trafford from Juventus on transfer deadline day.

And barely 24 hours after his sensational return to his former club, some are already tipping him to be handed the penalty-taking role currently overseen by Bruno Fernandes at the club.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes on international duty for Portugal against Israel on June 9. Photo by Carlos Rodrigues

Ronaldo took Juve's free-kicks and penalties during his three-year reign at the club but Red Devils legend Rio Ferdinand thinks he'll share free-kicks with Fernandes as reported by Sport Bible.

What Rio Ferdinand said

The 42-year-old retired centre-back said while analysing United's situation said on his YouTube podcast FIVE, saying:

"I think Bruno gives up penalties but doesn't relinquish free-kicks and corners. The free-kicks around the box, he's [Fernandes] going to be on them I think. I think his record demands that he should do that."

The former Sporting Lisbon man has contributed more goals than any other player since he joined United in January 2020, most of which came from dead-ball situations. Ferdinand continued:

"He [Ronaldo] takes the penalties, 100 per cent. They agree to give him the penalties but I think free-kicks around the box, Bruno's just wiping the ball and putting it down."

With both players representing Portugal at the international level, Ronaldo has the nod when it comes to spot-kicks.

How Man United could recoup Cristiano Ronaldo's investment

Legit.ng earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo successfully staged a return to Manchester United in a deal valued at around £20 million 12 years after initially leaving them for Real Madrid in 2009.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner signed a two-year deal on return to Old Trafford last month after forcefully leaving Juventus despite having 10 months left on his contract with them.

Experts however reveal that the Premier League outfit will recover the money spent to re-sign the Portuguese through commercial deals worth about £30m lined up the next 12 months.

Sources revealed the Red Devils spread the payment of the 36-year-old over the next five years - an initiative saluted by analysts.

