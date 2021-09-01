Manchester United fans cannot wait to have their legend, Cristiano Ronaldo, back on the field after rejoining them this summer

The 36-year-old returned to Old Trafford after spending time at Real Madrid and Juventus in the last 12 years

Football expert Rob Wilson however believes that the Red Devils can recoup the money they spent re-signing the winger last month

Cristiano Ronaldo successfully staged a return to Manchester United in a deal valued at around £20 million 12 years after initially leaving them for Real Madrid in 2009.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner signed a two-year deal on return to Old Trafford last month after forcefully leaving Juventus despite having 10 months left on his contract with them.

Experts however reveal that the Premier League outfit will recover the money spent to re-sign the Portuguese through commercial deals worth about £30m lined up the next 12 months.

Man United boss Solskjaer hailing the fans after Man United's 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers before international break. Photo by Andrew Kearns - CameraSport

Source: Getty Images

Daily Mail reports that the Red Devils spread the payment of the 36-year-old over the next five years - an initiative saluted by analysts.

The publication added that Ronaldo's return will improve United's income streams while he provides Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with options in his attack as they chase their first Premier League title since 2013.

Sheffield Hallam University football finance expert Dr. Rob Wilson suggests the signing of Ronaldo and the benefits from his deal could even usher in a new era of domination in domestic football.

The Head of Department for Finance, Accounting & Business Systems highlights Ronaldo's influence across social media as one of the benefits United will enjoy in his second spell.

Cristiano currently has over 336 million followers on Instagram - this naturally favours the Premier League outfit.

Barely 24 hours after the club announced his return, their Instagram account jumped up by over one million followers from 43.1 million to 44.3 million. Dr. Wilson told Sportsmail that:

"You have here a match made in heaven. Commercially, Manchester United did big deals 10 to 12 years ago and they are beginning to expire. Of course, they don’t have a training ground sponsor currently.

"My view is that their sporting performance has been sufficiently poor that they have not been able to generate a deal that represents what they feel their training ground is worth. So, they have not signed one."

