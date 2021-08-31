Cristiano Ronaldo's images after his return to Old Trafford on a two-year deal have surfaced online

The five-time Ballon d'Or award winner rejoined his former club 12 years after initially leaving them

With Edinson Cavani wearing the jersey number seven, it is left to be seen which number Ronaldo will be given this season

Manchester United fans will be excited to see the first set of Cristiano Ronaldo's photos in the club's 2021-22 jersey.

The 36-year-old rejoined the Red Devils earlier this month on a two-year deal worth around £20 million from Juventus this transfer window.

He signed the dotted lines after passing medicals while in Portugal camp ahead of next year's FIFA World Cup qualifiers against the Republic of Ireland on September 1.

Collage of Cristiano Ronaldo's photos after sealing a two-year move to Man United this summer. Credit - @manchesterunited

However, the former Real Madrid star took time out to model his new club's outfit in exciting images for the fans.

While returning to Old Trafford for the first time since 2009, many are waiting for the jersey number the player will be awarded this time around according to the information on the club's official website.

Will Edinson Cavani let go of his jersey number seven?

Edinson Cavani currently wears Ronaldo's iconic jersey number seven and it is left to be seen if United will strip the Uruguayan of the perfect number.

Although three games have been played in the Premier League already, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner will be eager to pick up from where he stopped about 12 years ago.

Meanwhile, sources claim the legendary forward might make his second Red Devils debut against Newcastle United after the international break.

Why Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Man United

Legit.ng earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Manchester United 12 years after initially leaving them has been described as a perfect business.

The 36-year-old left Juventus last weekend heading for Manchester City but some Red Devils legends including Sir Alex Ferguson and Rio Ferdinand changed his mind.

He is now due to sign a two-year deal with the Old Trafford dwellers after completing his medical and will earn a staggering £480,000-a-week (N272m).

