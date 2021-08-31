Jack Grealish and his girlfriend Sasha Atwood organized a surprise 18th birthday party for his sister Hollie

The Manchester City winger also invited Hollie's favourite actor in Coronation Street to grace the occasion

The 25-year-old has made three appearances for the Citizens since making a record-breaking £100m move to the Etihad

Manchester City star Jack Grealish and fiancee Sasha Atwood gave a surprise birthday party to his younger sister Hollie in a special way, The Sun, Instagram.

The £100million Premier League record signing also brought his sister's favourite actor Andy Whyment who played Kirk Sutherland in the hit ITV soap Coronation Street.

Jack got Kirk's number from his former club Aston Villa and spoke to him on FaceTime and planned the surprise visit together.

Jack Grealish throws lavish birthday bash for 18-year-old sister with her favourite actor as guest. Photo by @jackgrealish

Hollie and her favourite actor exchange pleasantries on Instargarm

Kirk who was happy to be a guest at the party quickly posted a photo on his Instagram to salute the 18-year-old.

“Absolute pleasure to surprise @holliegrealish one of the biggest @coronationstreet fans I know tonight for her 18th Birthday.”

Hollie responded:

“You’ve made my night complete, thank you so much for coming, hopefully I’ll see you soon.”

Grealish's season so far

Grealish provided an assist for Man City's third goal scored by Gabriel Jesus in 5-0 thrashing of Arsenal at the Etihad.

The ex-Villa main man scored his first goal for the Citizens on his home debut during the 5-0 thrashing of Norwich City.

The 25-year-old has been called up to Gareth Southgate's squad to face Hungary for the 2022 World Cup qualifier during the week.

