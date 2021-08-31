Cristiano Ronaldo’s deal to Premier League club Manchester United has been completed and striker is back as a Red Devil

The English giants have announced that Ronaldo’s deal has been completed and their striker is back at Old Trafford

United signed Ronaldo on a two-year contract for £21million, a deal which has an option to extend for a further year

Premier League club Manchester United have completed the signing of Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo from Italian side Juventus.

The English club announced on their website that Ronaldo’s deal has been completed as the 36-year-old is now set for a second spell at the Old Trafford club.

United confirmed the £21million transfer on a two-year-contract with an option to extend for a further year, subject to international clearance.

Cristiano Ronaldo officially joins Manchester United. Photo: Matthew Peters

Source: Getty Images

Ronaldo who left Italian club Juventus last week is currently with the Portugal national team where he has joined teammates ahead of the World Cup qualifiers.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has won over 30 major trophies during his remarkable career including five UEFA Champions League titles, four FIFA Club World Cups, seven league titles in England, Spain and Italy, and the UEFA European Championship for his native Portugal.

The delighted Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo said:

“Manchester United is a club that has always had a special place in my heart, and I have been overwhelmed by all the messages I have received since the announcement on Friday.

“I cannot wait to play at Old Trafford in front of a full stadium and see all the fans again. I'm looking forward to joining up with the team after the international games, and I hope we have a very successful season ahead.”

Man Utd working to hand Ronaldo iconic No.7 shirt

Meanwhile, Premier League club Manchester United are desperate to hand Cristiano Ronaldo his preferred No 7 shirt.

Portuguese legend who wore the club’s No.7 shirt during his first spell at the club agreed a blockbuster return to the club last week.

The English giants United would no doubt rather Ronaldo wear the number 7 due to the immense marketing potential.

It seems United already have the perfect solution in place to ensure Cavani isn't left with a number he doesn't want.

The current owner of the number 21 shirt at Manchester United is Dan James, who is in the process of completing a permanent £30million switch to Leeds.

Source: Legit