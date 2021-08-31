Eduardo Camavinga is on the verge of joining Spanish giants Real Madrid from French Ligue 1 outfit Rennes

Real who have only managed to sign David Alaba this summer are on the verge of landing Camavinga before Transfer Window closes

Los Blancos seems to have pulled out of their Kylian Mbappe chase after several bids were rejected by PSG

One of football’s biggest prospects in European football Eduardo Camavinga is on the verge of joining Spanish giants Real Madrid, SPORTbible reports.

The summer transfer window is already in its final day and Camavinga’s move to the Santiago Bernabeu is imminent.

The Spanish giants have only managed to secure David Alaba’s signing following the expiration of his contract with Bayern Munich.

Eduardo Camavinga on the verge of Real Madrid deal. Photo: Silvestre Szpylma

Source: Getty Images

But when it comes to outgoings, quite a number of high profile players have left the club including Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane.

Real Madrid had done everything to secure the signing of Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain, but they eventually pulled out after failing to agree a deal with the French club.

Several of their bids were rejected by the Ligue 1 outfit and now it looks like Mbappe will remain in France and wait to sign the player on a free next summer.

The 22-year-old was on target twice in their 2-0 win over Reims taking his tally to three in the new season and would return after the international break to play Clermont Foot.

A first bid of €160m (£137m) was made in the past week which was turned down by the French club and insisted on €220m (£188m).

Real then upped their bid to €180m (£154m) but was knocked off by PSG's President Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

However now it looks like they could use the money they'll save on Mbappe to sign another youngster from France, in the shape of Rennes midfielder Camavinga, Eurosport reports.

According to football transfer chief Fabrizio Romano, it is already a 'here we go' situation, with the fee of €31 million plus add ons agreed and the medical completed.

