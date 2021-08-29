Antonio Rudiger was in the heart of Chelsea defense following a 1-1 draw with Liverpool despite Blues playing one-man down

The Chelsea star came face-to-face with Andy Robertson in the encounter which almost led into a brawl

Rudiger posted a picture of the incident - and following a comment by Nigeria’s Ogenyi Onazi, the Chelsea star delivered a stunning response

Rejuvenated Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger has responded to a troll by Super Eagles midfielder Ogenyi Onazi who stated that the defender likes ‘fight pass quarrel’.

Antonio Rudiger was heat of the encounter between the Blues and Liverpool in a Premier League game that ended 1-1 on Saturday, August 28.

Kai Havertz had opened the scoring for Chelsea with a header in the 22nd minute before Mohamed Salah restored parity from the spot in first-half stoppage-time.

Antonio Rudiger faces-off with Robertson. Photo: Simon Stacpoole

Source: Getty Images

Both teams battled hard to win the game but somehow the match each other in all departments.

talkSPORT reports that in added time, a corner from Andy Robertson caused havoc, with Joel Matip seeing a header come back off the bar before Reece James blocked Sadio Mane and substitute Diogo Jota on the line.

Liverpool screamed for a penalty claiming handball and Anthony Taylor was advised by VAR to check the monitor.

That moment caused Chelsea players fuming and Rudiger decided to take things into his own hands when he came face-to-face with Robertson.

Rudiger who was booked following the brawl posted the picture of himself and Robertson with the caption:

“That's been a battle. 1 crucial point with 1 man down against this strong opponent - happy with it.”

Commenting on the post, Nigerian midfielder Onazi wrote: “You like fight pass quarrel.”

The Chelsea man replied: “We dey try brother.”

