Arsenal must work hard to avoid setting an unwanted record in their next Premier League game against Norwich City

The Gunners fell flat at the Etihad Stadium after losing 5-0 to Manchester City in their third game of the season

They have now equalled the record they set in the 1954-55 season after failing to pick at least a point in their first three games of the season

Manchester City compounded Mikel Arteta's woes in the Premier League after thrashing Arsenal 5-0 at Etihad Stadium on Saturday, August 28.

The defeat was the Gunners' third straight loss this new season having kicked off their campaign with a 2-0 defeat each to Brentford and Chelsea in their first two games.

A brace from Ferran Torres and one each from Ilkay Gundogan, Gabriel Jesus, and Rodri ensured the Citizens outshine their visitors.

Arsenal's Granit Xhaka handed a straight red during their Premier League meeting with Manchester City. Photo by Visionhaus

Despite their 6-0 demolition of Wst Bromwich Albion in their EFL Cup fixture during the week, the Emirates Stadium dwellers failed to replicate their performance against the EPL champions.

The North London club has now equalled the record they set some 66 years ago after failing to record at least a point in their first three league games for the first time since the 1954-55 campaign as reported by Goal.

Arsenal concluded last season eighth on the log and the way they have started this time around, they might even finish lower than they did in the 2020-21 term.

The Gunners spent over £130 million signing players this transfer window, they are however not reaping the dividends of their investment just yet.

Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta remains confident in his team in spite of their woeful start to the current season.

Piers Morgan lashes out at Arsenal star

Legit.ng earlier reported that Piers Morgan was left disappointed and furious after Granit Xhaka was sent off during Arsenal's 5-0 loss to Manchester City at the Etihad, The Sun.

The Swiss midfielder delivered a dangerous two-footed tackle on Joao Cancelo in the 34th minute while the Gunners were down by 2-0.

The 28-year-old was sent off by referee Martin Atkinson as struggling Arsenal found it hard to keep up with the English champions in the remaining minutes of the game.

