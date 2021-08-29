Mesut Ozil has appeared to throw his support behind Mikel Arteta following Arsenal's poor start to the season

In a message sent to fans via social media, the former Gunners midfielder pleaded with supporters to remain patient

A number of Arsenal faithful wasted no time to call for Arteta's sacking after their 5-0 humiliating defeat against Man City

Mesut Ozil has risked the wrath of many Arsenal supporters after urging them to stay patient in the wake of the club's disappointing run in the Premier League.

The Gunners have neither won any point nor scored a single goal since the new season kicked off, suffering defeats in all their three opening matches.

The north Londoners were humbled 2-0 by newly-promoted Brentford in their season curtain-raiser before following up the result with another 2-0 defeat in the hands of rivals Chelsea at the Emirates.

Mesut Ozil trolls Arsenal over losst to Man City. Photo by Clive Rose.

Source: Getty Images

Arsenal went on to secure a morale-boosting 6-0 win over West Bromwich Albion in the second round of the Carabao Cup in midweek but were unable to build on the momentum when they took on City on Saturday, August 28.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Mikel Arteta's men were completely destroyed as they suffered a heavy 5-0 loss in a result that sent them to the bottom of the Premier League.

The performance saw a number of Gunners fans once again take to social media to criticise Arteta, calling on the club to axe him as manager.

However, Ozil has appeared to throw his backing on the Spaniard, asking fans to "trust the process."

On his part, Arteta who spoke after the match suggested he is desperate to turn around Arsenal's fortunes after starting the season on the wrong footing.

He said as quoted by Metro UK.

"For me, it is pride and more willingness to change the situation. A lot happened in the last three weeks we are in a difficult position.

"The international break will do us some good to recover some of the big players we are missing at the moment and hopefully we come back we are in a better place," he added.

It now remains to be seen for how long Arsenal chiefs put up with Pep Guardiola's former assistant at Man City.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that football world was plunged into mourning following the untimely death of former youth player Samuel Oji.

The late centre-back started his career as a youngster at the Emirates Stadium in 2000 but failed to make the grade.

He joined Birmingham in 2004 and went on to p for a number of English clubs including Doncaster Rovers, Leyton Orient, Bristol Rovers, and Hereford United.

Source: Legit.ng