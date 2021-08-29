Samuel Oji spent four years with Arsenal as a teenager between 2000 and 2004 when he moved to Birmingham City

Football world was plunged into mourning following the untimely death of former youth player Samuel Oji.

The late centre-back started his career as a youngster at the Emirates Stadium in 2000 but failed to make the grade.

He joined Birmingham in 2004 and went on to p for a number of English clubs including Doncaster Rovers, Leyton Orient, Bristol Rovers, and Hereford United.

Until his death, the former defender was an assistant manager at non-league outfit Highgate United who ply their trade in the Midland League Premier Division.

What Highgate United said after Oji's death

Oji's tragic death was confirmed by the ninth-tier English side, with the club mourning the 35-year-old as "a leader and legend." Highgate United said in a statement and reported by SunSport.

"All it is with a very heavy heart that I am deeply saddened to inform you, that our beloved Captain, Leader and Legend Samuel Oji has sadly passed away."

His death was confirmed hours after Highgate United denied media claims that he had passed away, saying he was "extremely I'll" but "still fighting like a warrior."

Several tributes have since been sent out in the wake of the tragic news, with Leyton Orient and Arsenal among the clubs who have mourned him.

Sam Oji mourned by former club

"We are deeply saddened by the news that Samuel Oji has passed away. A graduate from our academy, he was loved by coaches and teammates alike. Our thoughts and condolences are with Samuel’s friends and family."

Oji already kicked off his coaching career having been appointed as assistant to Simon Johnson, the new manager of Highgate United, on 20 July 2021.

