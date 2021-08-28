Piers Morgan reacted angrily to Granit Xhaka's challenge on Joao Cancelo that got him sent off during Arsenal's loss to Man City

The Switzerland international was given a straight right red card by referee Martin Atkinson for the two-footed tackle

Arsenal have now lost all of their three matches in the Premier League to Brentford, Chelsea and City

Piers Morgan was left disappointed and furious after Granit Xhaka was sent off during Arsenal's 5-0 loss to Manchester City at the Etihad, The Sun.

The Swiss midfielder delivered a dangerous two-footed tackle on Joao Cancelo in the 34th minute while the Gunners were down by 2-0.

The 28-year-old was sent off by referee Martin Atkinson as struggling Arsenal found it hard to keep up with the English champions in the remaining minutes of the game.

What Morgan and other Arsenal fans said

And British broadcaster and Arsenal supporter Morgan was not happy with the straight red card received by Xhaka went on social media to express his anger on the midfielder.

"Xhaka is brain-dead. What a stupid reckless tackle."

Arsenal faithful lined up comments under Morgan's post as one said:

"Red card or not I couldn’t care less why is Xhaka dumb enough to dive in like that with two feet?"

A second felt Atkinson's decision to send Xhaka off was too harsh as he commented:

"He literally won the ball."

Arsenal conceded a third goal three minutes before half-time before Rodri and Ferran Torres completed their woes.

It was the Gunners' worst start to a league season in the English top-flight division after suffering their third straight loss after defeats to Brentford and Chelsea in their first two games.

After the international break, Arsenal will take on Norwich City and Burnley before their north London derby with Tottenham.

