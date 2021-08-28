Pep Guardiola worked with Mikel Arteta as his assistant from 2016 to 2019

The Spaniard strongly defended the Arsenal boss after City thrashed the North Londoners 5-0 at the Etihad

Guardiola hailed Arteta as a brilliant manager as he defended his former assistant’s rut, saying it was down to lack of squad depth

Arsenal are the biggest spenders in Europe this season, having brought in the likes of Ben White, Nuno Tavares, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Marin Odegaard and Aaron Ramsdale

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has come out to passionately defend Mikel Arteta after the Arsenal boss saw his side succumb to yet another lowly defeat in the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola worked with Mikel Arteta as his assistant from 2016 to 2019. Photo by Justin Setterfield.

Source: Getty Images

The Gunners were comprehensively beaten 5-0 by Manchester City in the early kick off on Saturday, August 28 and from an overall scope of the game, Mike Arteta’s side rarely threatened the Premier League champions.

A brace from Ferran Torres as well as goals from Rodri, Gundogan and Gabriel Jesus were enough to send Arsenal to bottom in the league and confirm their worst start to a league campaign in more than 60 years.

Guardiola, who worked with Arteta as his assistant at Manchester City from 2016 to 2019 spoke after the 5-0 mauling where he strongly defended his Spanish counterpart.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

“We worked two or three years together. What I learnt from him in that little time is a lot of things. He is above and beyond a good manager. The character, personality and leading,” Guardiola told BT Sport

Arsenal are yet to score a goal in the Premier League and have lost games against Brentford, Chelsea and City.

According to Guardiola, part of the reason the Gunners were struggling so much was because of the lack of squad depth.

“Sometimes people expect results immediately but the squad he played today is not the team he wants because he has six or seven injured players.

“All the managers need the depth of the squad. For us except (Kevin) De Bruyne and (Phil) Foden the other ones are completely fit. I’m a big fan of him and I’m sure if they trust him, he is going to do a good job.”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Piers Morgan was left disappointed and furious after Granit Xhaka was sent off during Arsenal's 5-0 loss to Manchester City at the Etihad, The Sun.

The Swiss midfielder delivered a dangerous two-footed tackle on Joao Cancelo in the 34th minute while the Gunners were down by 2-0.

The 28-year-old was sent off by referee Martin Atkinson as struggling Arsenal found it hard to keep up with the English champions in the remaining minutes of the game.

Source: Legit