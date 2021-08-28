Man United's stock rose by 9.8 per cent after they announced the return of Cristiano Ronaldo to Old Trafford

The 36-year-old is expected to sign a two-year deal after completing his medical in the coming days

Ronaldo parted ways with the Red Devils in 2009 and join Real Madrid where he won four Champions League and four Ballon d'Or awards

Manchester United have started reaping the dividends of re-signing former player Cristiano Ronaldo 11 years after leaving them for Real Madrid.

The 36-year-old was on his way to the Etihad Stadium to join rivals Man City when some respected Red Devils icons pulled the strings for his return earlier this weekend.

How Man United's stock rose after Ronaldo's announcement

However, the move appears to be paying off already as Man United's value in the stock market is said to have made over N1.49 trillion (£212m) just hours after the club announced the deal with share prices in the club rising by an almighty 9.8 per cent.

Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Juventus for Manchester United with about 10 months left on his current deal. Photo by Giuseppe Cottini/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner penned an emotional goodbye to Juventus fans on Friday, August 27 after three trophy-laden years at the Allianz Stadium.

His reign at the Turin-based club saw him lift the Serie A title twice while scoring 81 goals in 97 league appearances.

The Mirror however reports that the former Real Madrid attacker will earn about £20m after convincing him to take a pay a cut-price figure with his contract in Italy due to expire next season.

He has now agreed to a two-year contract at Old Trafford and will sign the dotted lines once he undergoes medical.

