Manchester United fans will be delighted to welcome their legend Cristiano Ronaldo back to Old Trafford this summer

The Portuguese left Juventus training session on Friday, August 27 after deciding to dump the club with 10 months left on his deal

Man City were initially in contact with his agent Jorge Mendes but Sir Ferguson however used his relationship with the player to bring him back

Cristiano Ronaldo is on the verge of returning to Manchester United 11 years after leaving them for Real Madrid in 2009.

The 36-year-old was initially linked with a move to rivals Manchester City after it was clear he has decided to leave Juventus with 10 months left on his current deal with the Old Lady.

Reports reveal that the winger's representative was already in talks with the reigning Premier League champions but the plans fell apart overnight.

Sir Alex Ferguson during the World Premiere of "Ronaldo" at Vue West End in 2015.

Source: Getty Images

And this could be attributed to legendary Sir Alex Ferguson persuading the forward to shun offers from City for a return to Old Trafford.

Both United and Juventus are said to have agreed to a £13 million fee for the five-time Ballon d'Or winner including add-ons of up to £7m according to Goal.

What Cristiano Ronaldo achieved during his first Man United spell

The attacker scored 118 goals in 292 games across competitions in his first spell at the club before leaving for Real Madrid in 2009.

He went ahead to win three Premier League titles, a Champions League, an FA Cup, two League Cups, and the first of his five Ballon d'Or trophies at United under Ferguson as compiled by Sport Bible.

Manchester Evening News’ Samuel Luckhurst claims Ferguson had spoken to the wantaway Juventus forward on Friday morning.

He further added that the Citizens were the 'only club interested' in Ronaldo this morning, but United have now submitted a contract offer.

Cristiano Ronaldo reaches agreement to rejoin Man United

Legit.ng earlier reported that Manchester United have reached agreement with Juventus for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo, subject to agreement of personal terms, visa and medical, Man United, Sky Sports.

It has now been confirmed that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has made a U-turn about joining United's city rivals Man City.

The 36-year-old trained with his Juventus teammates for the last time before leaving to Lisbon on his private jet on Friday, August 27, 2020.

