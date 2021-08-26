Former Nigerian star Emmanuel Babayaro has passed a vote of no confidence on Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr

The Atlanta '96 Olympics gold medallist claims the German-born coach last the technical know-how to win laurels for the three-time AFCON champions

Nigeria will kick off their World Cup qualifiers against Liberia at the yet to be decided venue early next month

Former Nigeria goalkeeper Emmanuel Babayaro has lashed out at Super Eagles head coach Gernot Rohr ahead of next month's World Cup qualifiers.

The Atlanta Olympics gold medal winner insists that the German-born tactician lacks the technical know-how to handle the country's national team.

Babayaro dissects Gernot Rohr's technical ability

Babayaro also added that the 2019 AFCON bronze winner doesn't have what it takes to move the Nigerian football forward. He told Brila FM during an interview that:

Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr lamenting during Nigeria's AFCON 2019 game against South Africa. Photo by Oliver Weiken/picture alliance

Source: Getty Images

“My personal opinion, Gernot Rohr isn’t the messiah to take Nigeria forward. He is not technically at that level.”

Nigeria will kick off their qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup against Liberia on September third and four days later, they will travel to Cape Verde for their second group fixture.

Rohr's men will battle the Central African Republic in a doubleheader on October 6th and 10th before their last two encounters in November.

These games will also help the three-time AFCON kings fine-tune their squad for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations championship staging in Cameroon early next year.

Meanwhile, the Eagles will be expected to perform better than they did two years ago when they settled for bronze medal at the end of the tournament in Egypt.

Five Super Eagles players to miss World Cup qualifiers

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Super Eagles of Nigeria will be without five players plying their trade in the English Premier League due to coronavirus concerns, Complete Sports, The Guardian.

Clubs in the English top-flight division have met to agree on not releasing their players to countries the United Kingdom tag as the red zone.

This is because players who travel to this red zone would have to isolate for nine days before joining up with their respective squad.

