Seven Super Eagles stars will not be available for their Qatar 2020 World Cup qualifiers against Liberia and Lesotho

Premier League teams have agreed not to release their players who will be participating in unapproved zones due to COVID-19

Leicester City pair Ndidi and Iheanacho as well as Watford's Troost-Ekong, Dennis and Etebo will miss the fixtures in September

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will be without five players plying their trade in the English Premier League due to coronavirus concerns, Complete Sports, The Guardian.

Clubs in the English top-flight division have met to agree on not releasing their players to countries the United Kingdom tag as the red zone.

This is because players who travel to this red zone would have to isolate for nine days before joining up with their respective squad.

7 Super Eagles stars in the Premier League will not be playing in the World Cup qualifiers against Liberia and Cape Verde. Photo by UGC

Source: Twitter

Several countries that have their player playing in the Premier League have been affected as well as Nigerian stars.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

English clubs' statement

The Premier League released a statement to the effect:

“The FA and the Government to find a solution, but due to ongoing public health concerns relating to incoming travellers from red-list countries, no exemption has been granted.

“If required to quarantine on return from red list countries, not only would players’ welfare and fitness be significantly impacted, but they would also be unavailable to prepare for and play in two Premier League match rounds, a Uefa club competition and the EFL Cup.”

This means that the likes of Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho, William Troost-Ekong, Oghenekaro Etebo, Emmanuel Dennis, Alex Iwobi and Frank Onyeka have been ruled out of their international duties with Nigeria.

The Qatar 2022 qualifier game against Liberia will hold on September 3, and travel to Cape Verde four days later.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Liverpool are facing the possibility of facing their arch-rivals Man United in October without Alisson, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino, The Sun, Liverpool.

The trio has been called up for the CONCACAF Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Argentina, Chile and Peru respectively.

A new FIFA rule has now stated that no Premier League clubs will hold onto their players even if they face quarantine on their return.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that the Austin Okocha nearly won his second AFCON title at the AFCON 2000 tournament play hosted by Nigeria and Ghana.

Super Eagles had been banned from two previous editions of the competition in 1996 and 1998 due to political reasons.

But the West African nation were given the co-hosting rights with neighbours Ghana, as the Super Eagles posted one of their best performances at Africa's biggest soccer fiesta.

Jay Jay scored a brace against Tunisia in Nigeria's 4-2 win in their opening game as the team went on to draw with DR Congo then defeated Morocco 2-0 in their last group encounter.

Source: Legit.ng