Cristiano Ronaldo who has been heavily linked with a move away from Juventus has left the club’s training

Reports have it that the 36-year-old suffered injury on his arm and he will be assessed before their match against Empoli

Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain are the potential clubs the six-time Ballon d’Or winner could join

Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo was spotted leaving Juventus training on Wednesday, August 25, amid concerns that he suffered an arm injury, Sky Sports reports.

It was gathered that the player’s situation will now be assessed before their Serie A tie against Empoli over the weekend.

And this is coming in the wake of rumours linking the striker away from the Italian club as it was gathered that he wants to leave Juventus.

Cristiano Ronaldo still linked with a move away from Juve. Photo: Alessandro Sabattini

Source: Getty Images

90min reports that he was officially linked with a move to Premier League side Manchester City in the midst of the uncertainty over his future.

Do you have a groundbreaking story you would like us to publish? Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Ronaldo was not named in the starting line-up in the Old Lady’s season opener against Udinese which ended 2-2, a decision that was rumoured to be at Ronaldo's request but was later confirmed to be Allegri's decision, by Allegri.

Manchester City offer 2 stars as party of deal to land Cristiano Ronaldo

Meanwhile, Manchester City are ready to sacrifice Bernardo Silva and Aymeric Laporte for the services of Cristiano Ronaldo this summer.

It is understood that some representatives of Ronaldo have contacted the English champions over a possible move back to the Premier League.

On the other hand, the oil-rich English giants are also making plans to make the deal pull through before the transfer window closes by the end of August.

And French news media outlet L'Equipe believe that the Citizens will use Silva and Laporte in exchange for the five-time for the Ballon d'Or winner.

PSG source hints at Ronaldo's transfer

Legit.ng earlier reported that PSG owner's brother, Khalifa Bin Hamad Al-Thanihas dropped the biggest hint yet on Cristiano Ronaldo potentially linking up with Lionel Messi at the French club.

Despite the clear football rivalry between Messi and Ronaldo, millions of fans around the world have been dreaming to see the two share the locker room.

Ronaldo has already entered the final year of his contract at Juventus and already faces an uncertain future with the club.

Source: Legit.ng