PSG owner's brother, Khalifa Bin Hamad Al-Thanihas dropped the biggest hint yet on Cristiano Ronaldo potentially linking up with Lionel Messi at the French club.

Reports suggest PSG could be tempted with signing the five-time Ballon d'Or winner if they agree to sell Kylian Mbappe who is wanted at Real Madrid. Photo by Harold Cunningham.

Despite the clear football rivalry between Messi and Ronaldo, millions of fans around the world have been dreaming to see the two share the locker room.

Ronaldo has already entered the final year of his contract at Juventus and already faces an uncertain future with the club.

While he has been linked with a stunning move to Man City this summer, a move to PSG has also been mooted.

GiveMeSports reports there are only a handful of clubs that can really afford to sign the 36-year-old, with PSG among them.

The publication further claimed the French giants could be tempted with signing the five-time Ballon d'Or winner if they agree to sell Kylian Mbappe who is wanted at Real Madrid.

Khalifa Bin Hamad Al-Thani has now caused a stir online after posting a cryptic tweet suggesting PSG are eyeing Ronaldo in a stunning transfer that will see the Portuguese link up with Messi at Parc des Princes.

The brother to the PSG owner posted a photo of Messi and Ronaldo in PSG kits alongside the caption: "Maybe?" Which he wrote in three different languages.

The tweet has since gained a lot of traction, with many contending PSG could be plotting to unite the eternal rivals at the French capital.

Messi moved to France with PSG this month in a transfer that shocked many in the football circles.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Cristiano Ronaldo could betray Man United fans by joining Man City before this transfer window closes this month.

The Portugal star was said to have been offered to the Premier League champions for a low as €25m.

Ronaldo has also been linked with a move to Real Madrid and PSG but they have not shown they really want him.

