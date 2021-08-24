Lionel Messi over the weekend traveled to Spain to have a dinner with close friend Suarez before returning to Paris Saint-Germain

Brazilian footballer Neymar also followed Lionel Messi to Spain as they both missed Paris Saint-Germain's game against Brest

Paris Saint-Germain fans are still celebrating the arrival of Lionel Messi and they can't wait to see him on the pitch

Lionel Messi has made a return to Paris to join his new teammates for their preparations for the next game after traveling to Barcelona to have dinner with close pal Luis Suarez.

On Friday, August 20, Paris Saint-Germain were without Lionel Messi as they went ahead to beat Brest 4-2 in their first encounter in the new season as Pochettino kicked off in winning style.

Messi then took the advantage of his off to travel back to Spain together with Neymar as they both visited former teammate Luis Suarez in his house.

Lionel Messi in action for Paris Saint-Germain. Photo by Aurelien Meunier

Source: Getty Images

During his time at Barcelona, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez were close pals and even their wives and they most times spend the holidays together in Ibiza.

According to the report on Espana, Paris Saint-Germain will be facing Reims in their next League game with Lionel Messi expected to feature.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how few days after joining Paris Saint-Germain on a massive free transfer move, it has been revealed that Lionel Messi actually told his former Barcelona teammates that he never wanted to leave.

Spending 21 years of his football career at the Nou Camp, Barcelona chiefs were unable to register the Argentine footballer due to their troubled financial situation.

The Catalans however had no choice than to allow their best ever player in history to leave for free as he joined Paris Saint-Germain and will be the highest paid at the club.

In his efforts not to break the hearts of Barcelona fans, Lionel Messi even agreed to reduce his wages at the Camp Nou, but the club's chiefs were still unable to tie him down.

Also, Legit.ng reported how Sergio Aguero turned down the chance to inherit Lionel Messi's iconic number 10 jersey at Spanish giants Barcelona following his departure to Paris Saint-Germain.

Countless number of Barcelona fans are still finding it difficult to come to terms that Lionel Messi has left the club considering what the Argentine did at the Camp Nou before his departure.

